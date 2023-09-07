AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton insists Jonathan Sowah deserved Black Stars invite

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has backed his decision to invite home-based forward Jonathan Sowah ahead of the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Medeama striker earned a call-up for the crucial qualifier following his outstanding display for the Mauve and Yellow in the Ghana Premier League and in the CAF Champions League.

Sowah also bagged a brace in the Super Cup against Dreams FC last Sunday, convincing Hughton to include him in the squad for the game on Thursday.

"I think it’s good to see him in the squad and I think he deserves it. I was fortunate enough to see him in another game on Sunday; he scored two goals and potentially could have scored another two. It has been my responsibility to watch as many games as I can," said Hughton at the pre-match presser.

"I can only watch so many because although this our local League, we also have a huge amount of players playing in so I watch as many games as I can which helps me to get an understanding of the levels of the teams and the Leagues and more so about the individuals. Jonathan was one I have to say was brought to my attention first before I had the opportunity to see him so yes he will be in the squad and is very much deservedly so."

Sowah could make his debut against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Thursday. He is also part of the team for the international friendly against Liberia next Tuesday.