AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton names squad for Madagascar clash

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named a 24-man squad for June's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

FC Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah was handed his debut call up while forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt and Alidu Seidu make a return to the team.

Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey miss the squad due to injuries while Kamal Sowah was not invited.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).