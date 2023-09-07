AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton opens up on the absence of Arsenal star Thomas Partey

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has revealed that he has been working on getting a replacement for midfielder Thomas Partey following his absence ahead of the game against the Central African Republic.

Partey picked up an injury while training with Arsenal and was missed the game against Manchester United over the weekend. He is expected to be out for six weeks.

Ahead of the Thursday's game, Hughton admits the team will miss Partey but adds the players invited for the match will be ready to fill the void left by the Arsenal midfielder.

"We are very aware of Thomas’ abilities in that midfield and whether he is playing in a deeper position or whether he plays high up the field, he gives the team the composure and the quality on the ball. But it’s my responsibility to scout as hard as we can and identify very similar type of players," he said at the pre-match presser.

"It’s an area that certainly for the ones that have been in the squad we don’t have many options for the one we regard as No 8. But it’s my responsibility to source and find the amount of players that we would need in midfield as Thomas would do."