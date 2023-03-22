AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton pledges Black Stars' fighting spirit ahead of Angola clash

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has pledged to Ghanaians that his side will always fight to win games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Hughton stated that while he cannot guarantee victory in every game, he is confident that his team will play well and battle for wins in every match.

“We know as a team, and as the players, we have the responsibility to return this and the supporters must enjoy what they see. I can never guarantee the results but mostly they will see a team that is giving everything to get the result,” said Hughton.

The former Premier League gaffer, who was appointed as Ghana's coach last month, signing a 21-month contract, will be on the sidelines on Thursday for the first time in the must-win game against Angola.

The upcoming match against Angola is crucial for both teams, as they are currently tied on four points in the qualifiers.

The two sides will meet again on March 27 in Luanda, and a victory for either team in both matches would significantly improve their chances of qualifying for Ivory Coast.