AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton remains unbeaten as Ghana coach

Chris Hughton's appointment as Ghana's head coach in February has paid immediate dividends, with the team remaining unbeaten in his first two games in charge.

The former Premier League manager's first match took place last Thursday against Angola in Kumasi, and the Black Stars secured a hard-fought victory thanks to a late goal by Antoine Semenyo. The win gave Hughton's side a boost in their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

In his second game, which was also an AFCON qualifier held on Monday in Luanda, Ghana faced a stern test against Angola on their home turf. However, the Black Stars managed to snatch a crucial point thanks to another substitute, Osman Bukari, who scored late in the game to ensure the team remained unbeaten in the qualifiers.

The result sees Ghana edge closer to securing qualification to the upcoming tournament, a significant feat for Hughton and his team. The Irish-Ghanaian has instilled a sense of resilience and determination in the Black Stars, who have responded positively to his tactics and leadership.

The result leaves Ghana sitting comfortably at the top of Group E's standings in the AFCON qualifiers, with Hughton's side looking like strong contenders to qualify for the tournament. The coach will be hoping to build on this positive start and continue to guide the Black Stars towards success on the international stage.