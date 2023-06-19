AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton switches attention to CAR clash after draw in Madagascar

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is already looking forward to the final Group E game between Ghana and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time African champions have been made to wait until the final round of qualifiers to secure their place at AFCON 2023.

Following a disappointing draw in Antananarivo, the group remains open with all top three teams capable of qualifying for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

"Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to get the result and obviously, it’s a game we know the consequences if we don’t win," said Hughton after the match.

"From here, we have a break. The players will have to go back to their clubs and they will start preseason and we will be ready for the game in September," he added.

The Black Stars will host the CAR in September and Hughton hopes some of the key players make their return for the crucial encounter.

"We have some players missing today so hopefully those players will be available in September. We will be going into another difficult game against Central African Republic and we have to win," concluded the gaffer.