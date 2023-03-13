AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton's continuity to pay off against Angola

The Ghana Football Association's decision to appoint Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach is expected to yield the desired result.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager will lead the Black Stars in his first official game on March 23, 2023 during the AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

Hughton has been part of the Black Stars since March 2022, playing the role of a technical advisor as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. He was also a member of the team at the tournament in Qatar.

Following his appointment as coach, Hughton named most of the players from the World Cup in his team for the AFCON qualifiers.

Almost 75% of the players have been maintained, with those omitted from the squad being as a result of injuries.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu, Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman are all nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, the core part of the team, including red-hot Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal's Thomas Partey have all been named in the squad.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the second leg on March 27.

Ghana sit top of Group E with four points from two games, same as Angola in second place.