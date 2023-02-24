AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala appointed to take charge of Ghana vs. Angola

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala has been appointed for the third-round fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.

The Black Stars will take on the Palancas Negras at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023, before jetting out for the reverse game in four days.

The 35-year-old FIFA referee will be assisted by his compatriots Olivier Kabene Safari and Nabina Blaise Sebutu respectively with Malala Kabanga Yannick also from DR Congo being the fourth official.

The match commissioner for the match is Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria while the referee's assessor is Togolese administrator Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban.

Ndala was recently in charge of the CAF Champions League game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal of Sudan in Pretoria. He will also handle the Confederation Cup game involving AS FAR Rabat and Future FC.

Ghana lead Group E with four points with a win over Madagascar and a draw against Central African Republic. Angola are second on the standings with four points as well.

The reverse match which is matchday four of the qualifications will take place at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.