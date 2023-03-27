AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Defender Nicholas Opoku receives emergency invitation to join Black Stars for Angola clash

Amiens SC defender Nicholas Opoku has joined the Black Stars camp in Angola after receiving an emergency invitation for Monday's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

The Ghana national team will face Angola in the matchday of the qualifications at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The reverse fixture, which was played on Thursday, saw the Black Stars claim an important 1-0 victory with Bournemouth striker Antoine Selorm Semenyo netting the winner in stoppage-time.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been called to complement the absence of Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu as both players are ruled out of the game.

Opoku returns the squad for the first time since his last appearance in August 2021 during an international friendly against Morocco.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm the 13-capped defender has arrived in Angola and will be in the match squad.

The former Berekum Chelsea will be back up to Daniel Amartey and Joseph Aidoo, who are expected to pair in central defence against Angola.

The Amiens defender has been impressive for the club this season in the French Ligue 2, where he has made 25 appearances in all competitions.