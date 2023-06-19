AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: DR Congo revive qualification hopes with crucial 2-0 win over Gabon

DR Congo reignited their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire with a vital 2-0 away victory against Gabon in Franceville on Sunday night.

The match carried immense significance as both teams were locked in a tightly contested group, making every point crucial. Adding further intrigue was DR Congo's historical struggle to emerge victorious in Gabon, making the win even more remarkable.

From the onset, the Panthers displayed their determination, launching attacks that tested the steady hands of DR Congo's goalkeeper, Lionel Mpassi. However, it was in the 34th minute that the tide turned in favour of the Leopards. A well-executed corner found Aaron Tshibola, who skillfully redirected the ball into the net, giving DR Congo the lead.

As the game progressed, DR Congo continued to assert their dominance. In the 83rd minute, substitute Mayele showcased her talent by capitalizing on a long pass from Meschak Elia. With precise footwork and a powerful strike, Mayele found the back of the net, securing her first international goal.

With only two shots on target, DR Congo effectively stifled Gabon's attacking ambitions. The Panthers, disheartened by their inability to break through the Congolese defence, seemed resigned to defeat in the closing stages of the match.

This crucial victory propelled Sébastien Desabre's men to the top of Group I, level on points with Gabon. Sudan and Mauritania closely trail behind with six and five points respectively, setting the stage for an intense showdown on Tuesday.