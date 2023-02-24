AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Egyptian referee Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour to handle reverse match of Angola vs. Ghana in Luanda

Egyptian match official Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour has been appointed to handle the matchday four game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications where Angola take on Ghana.

Eid Mansour will lead a team of Egyptian referees for the match which takes place in a month in Luanda.

Eid Mansour will be the centre referee while Ahmed Tawfik Teleb Ali and Hany Abdelfatah Mahmoud Elsnadidy are the assistants one and two respectively with Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein as the fourth official.

The match commissioner for the match comes from Namibia, Johannes Jakob Vries while the referee's assessor is Celestin Ntagungira from Rwanda.

Eid Mansour was the fourth official when Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak lost 4-0 to Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

The 36-year-old has already officiated two competitive matches since the beginning of the year.

He was the centreman in the CAF Champions League matchday two fixture when AS Vita Club hosted Petro Atletico and the Confederation Cup match involving Future FC and Pyramids.