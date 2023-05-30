AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: France-based Nicholas Opoku returns to Ghana squad against Madagascar

2Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku has returned to the Ghana squad for the penultimate 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar next month.

The 25-year-old has been named in a 24-man squad announced by coach Chris Houghton on Tuesday.

The experienced centre-back appears to have warmed his way into the heart of the gaffer after he made a late entry into the last match against Angola in Luanda.

He was drafted into the team to provide options for the coach following the absence of Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku.

Ghana go into the game in June sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches

The match will take place at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 17H00.