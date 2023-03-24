AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: GFA expresses gratitude to Ghanaians after Black Stars win over Angola

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the Ghana Black Stars' match against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a statement, the GFA thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his wise counsel and support, and the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for ensuring the team's smooth preparation for the match, which contributed to the hard-fought win.

The GFA also expressed appreciation to sponsors and partners who continue to invest in the team, and the National Sports Authority for their effort in putting the game together.

The statement also highlighted the support of various religious bodies, including Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists, who offered prayers for the team's success.

The media was also recognized for their vital role in securing a massive turnout during Thursday's match, and fans and students who thronged the stadium to support the Black Stars were applauded for their incredible support.

The GFA emphasized that such collective efforts will continue to play an important role in keeping the Black Stars moving in a positive direction. The statement concluded by expressing optimism that the team's success will continue with the support of all stakeholders.