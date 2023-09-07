AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic - Black Stars players rated

Black Stars clinched their 10th consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

Nuamah's debut goal, sealed Ghana's spot in the 2023 AFCON tournament hosted in Ivory Coast. Despite CAR's early lead through Louis Mafouta, Ghana rallied, with Mohammed Kudus delivering a brilliant free-kick equaliser before Nuamah secured the win.

Notably, Ghana have remained unbeaten in Kumasi since 2000. This AFCON qualification reinforces Ghana's reputation as an African football powerhouse and ignites hopes for a successful campaign in the upcoming tournament.

Here's how the match's Black Stars players fared.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi: An average performance by the goalkeeper, who mistimed the ball, resulting in a CAR goal. - 4

Alexander Djiku: Had little to do in the back and handled what came his way well - 6

Joseph Aidoo: Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo put in a strong performance - 6

Alidu Seidu: Making his first full appearance in front of his hometown fans Siedu shone - 7

Elisha Owusu: Decent performance from Owusu, who took the place of injured Thomas Partey - 6

Abdul Samed Salis: The Black Stars midfielder continues to impress, and he did so again on Thursday - 7

Osman Bukari: Despite his best efforts, the speedster was unable to make a meaningful impact on the game - 6

Jordan Ayew: It was an average performance by his standards as one of the best players in the squad and as a man in form, having recently been named Crystal Palace player of the month - 6.5

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana's best player yet again, scoring a brilliant free-kick - 7.5

Inaki Williams: Uninspiring display by the Athletic Bilbao man who is still without a goal for Ghana - 5

Substitutes:

Ernest Nuamah: Major impact off the bench, scoring the winner - 7

Antoine Semenyo: Positive display, hardworking as well. It was one of his hard work that led to him winning the ball and setting up Nuamah for the winning goal. - 7

Gideon Mensah: Dealt with CAR's threat when he came on for Baba Rahman - 6

Baba Iddrius: N/A