AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana beat Central African Republic and Semenyo stars amongst five moments from the game

Ghana had to come from a goal down to seal qualification to next year’s AFCON with a 2-1 home win for Chris Hughton’s side.

Central Africa Republic deservedly took the lead after midfielder Amos Youga robbed Salis Ahmed in midfield and lobbed a ball over the Ghanaian defence for Louis Mafouta to chase. Mafouta showed confidence by first taking a touch that beat Ghanaian goalkeeper Atigi Zigi before calmly rolling it into the empty set to set up an entertaining game.

The Black Stars looked leggy and slow but the quality in the team showed with West Ham’s £30million signing Mohammed Kudus stepping in and planting a brilliant free-kick beyond Geoffrey Lembet to draw his country level. Ghana 1-1 Central Africa Republic.

The second half followed the same pattern with the visitors surprisingly dominating, but Chris Hughton won the game from the bench when two of his substitutes Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nuamah combined to score the winner. Bournemouth man Semenyo, was rewarded for his all-out energetic display in setting up new Lyon signing Nuamah for his first senior goal in the town he was born.

Complacent Ghana almost pay the price

The build-up to the all-important qualifier was reduced to whether Andre Ayew deserved his call-up or not and not whether the team could qualify with a large assumption that qualifications as already sealed.

The doubts started popping up a few minutes into the game when the less fancied minnows started bossing the game against the continent’s giants, Ghana. The CAR team were well-composed in possession and transition and it was no surprise that they took the lead in the 25th minute from a well-worked goal. The Black Stars have fallen so far from the team that captured the hearts of Africa and the World in 2010, they will do well to start respecting all opponents, because clearly, they are not really good enough.

Creativity still lacking in the team

Ghana couldn’t create any decent chances in the first half and had to rely on a Kudus magic from a freekick to get the equaliser. The team saw little improvement in the second half and this was rewarded with a late winner by new Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah. The balance of the team is something the managers will have to look at, they don't create, they can't defend and just don't have the resemblance of the mighty Black Stars of old.

Chris Hughton loves a late show

This is Chris Hughton’s second game at home and both games produced late winners which signals his team never give up even when they are not playing so well. How Ghana in recent years taken so much time to exert control of the midfield is a huge worry and after four games as a coach, there are no signs it’s stopping soon. You can slowly find your way back into games against minnow but quality opponents blow you off before you realise it’s not a friendly. It’s certainly not about personnel but style and lack of it because the likes of the Central African Republic, Madagascar and Angola have no better midfielders than Ghana.

Full-back problems exist and need to be fixed

The coach needs to find a solution to this before the AFCON. The fullback problem also persists because no matter who plays, be it Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Odoi, or Kpozo, the opposition have it easy running behind them. Baba Rahman came into the game on form but struggled to find his grove and that did not significantly improve when Gideon Mensah came on.

Where is the real Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams is taking forever to take off and it’s not just about his lack of goals but general gameplay. At this level, you need your striker to be playing well even if he’s not scoring and Semenyo has proven to be the answer we keep overlooking. The Bournemouth striker brought so much fire into the game as he did against Angola at the same stadium in March where he scored a 96th-minute winner.