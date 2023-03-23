AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana close in on qualification after Angola victory

The Black Stars of Ghana are edging close to qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions secured a hard-fought victory over Angola in Kumasi to open a three point lead on second place Central African Republic.

A win in Luanda will mean the Black Stars pick one of the tickets to Ivory Coast with ten points and two games remaining.

Semenyo netted the winner late in Kumasi as the Black Stars secured all three points in an important home game.

The team was not entirely convincing but produced a solid defensive play to stop the Palancas Negras from causing trouble for the Black Stars.

Coach Chris Hughton's second half changes made the difference with Osman Bukari and Semenyo creating chances and forcing Angola to make mistakes.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Monday for the second leg of the double header, knowing a win will seal early qualification.