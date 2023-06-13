AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton confident ahead of Madagascar clash despite injury setback

Black Stars are gearing up for their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar, however, they have encountered an injury setback with left-back Gideon Mensah ruled out because of a knee problem.

Despite this setback coach Chris Hughton remains optimistic about the team's preparations and believes that the absence of Mensah will create opportunities for other players.

Hughton had to make a few adjustments to the initial squad. Inaki Williams was replaced by Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, and Alexander Djiku was substituted by Kasim Adams due to fitness concerns. Additionally, Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni has been added to the squad.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Hughton expressed his confidence in the team's depth and competitive spirit. He emphasised that the national team comprises talented players who are vying for starting positions.

Hughton said, "It's an opportunity for somebody else. This is an international team. There is no absolute standout first 11. Whatever the squad is, whether 24 or 25, the players, they are all pushing to start."

Black Stars held their second training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday with a fully-fit squad. Training will continue until Thursday before the team departs for Antananarivo on Friday.

The match against Madagascar is of utmost importance as Ghana aim to qualify for the 2023 AFCON tournament. A win against Madagascar will see them through even before their last game against Central African Republic.