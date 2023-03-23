AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton counts on vocal support from fans ahead of Angola clash

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has expressed his confidence in the fans showing up at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday to support the team against Angola.

Thursday’s match is the first of two matches between Ghana and Angola this in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

During their training sessions earlier in the week, the fans showed up in large numbers to offer their support, which Coach Hughton noted in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

He said, "It’s a very passionate support, it’s a very vocal support, and any team that wants to do well wants a big crowd behind them. This I’m quite sure will happen. Whatever the numbers are, I know they are a very vocal crowd."

The coach further emphasised the team's responsibility to give their all on the pitch and return the supporters' loyalty. He added, "We know as a team, and as the players, we have the responsibility to return this, and the supporters must enjoy what they see. I can never guarantee the results, but mostly they will see a team that is giving everything to get the result."

The Black Stars will be looking to secure a victory on their home turf, and the coach's confidence in the fans' support may prove to be a crucial factor in achieving their goal.

The match against Angola is a must-win for both teams as they are currently tied on four points in the qualifiers.

Hughton, a former Premier League coach, was appointed as Ghana's head coach last month, signing a 21-month contract.

The upcoming game will be his first on the sidelines as the Black Stars coach. The two teams will face each other again in Luanda on March 27, 2023, and a victory for either side in both matches would significantly improve their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.