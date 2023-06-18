AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton disappointed with goalless draw against Madagascar

Ghana coach Chris Hughton expressed his disappointment after the Black Stars' goalless draw against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Black Stars needed a win to qualify for Ivory Coast, but they failed to impress, resulting in a stalemate and leaving them in a situation where they must avoid defeat in the final game to qualify.

In his post-match interview, Hughton emphasised his disappointment over the team's inability to score a single goal. Despite approaching the game with a winning mindset, the Black Stars struggled to find the back of the net.

"We are very disappointed. We came here with the attitude and mindset to win. To win a football match, you need to score goals. We found it difficult. We needed to be more forceful to create more opportunities to score," Hughton said.

Hughton highlighted the team's lack of goals as the most disappointing aspect of the match. Ghana's qualification to the 2023 AFCON tournament has now been delayed due to the draw.

To secure their place in the tournament, the Black Stars must win or draw in their final qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.

The upcoming match holds significant importance as Ghana strive to book their ticket to the prestigious AFCON competition.