AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton snubs calls to axe Andre Ayew from Black Stars

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has rejected attempts by Ghanaians to stop inviting the Ayew brothers after naming the duo in his squad for the crucial AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

The brothers have come under increased criticisms in recent times with ex-football Emmanuel Osei Kuffour joining calls for them to be dropped.

The Ayews have been met with unjustified criticisms since Ghana's elimination from the World Cup, with the eldest, Andre suffering the most from fans.

However, coach Hughton invited the Nottingham Forest forward with the hopes of helping the four-time African champions seal qualification to the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast next year.

The Ayew brothers are expected to play a key role in the team, having been with the national team team for almost a decade.

The tow players remain the only members of the Ghana team that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in 2015.

The Black Stars need a point against Madagascar to secure qualification.