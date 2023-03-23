AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton tight lipped on first choice goalkeeper for Angola clash 

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is tight lipped on his first choice goalkeeper for the game against Angola on Thursday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars host the Parancraes Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on match day three of the qualifiers.

Hughton invited three goalkeepers to his squad with Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Jojo Wallocott (Charlton Athletic) and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen all in contention to start the game.

Ati Zigi was the safest pair of hands for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after taking over from Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori who missed the tournament due to injuries.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, Coach Chris Hughton was mute on which of the three goalkeepers will start the game when asked about his first choice goalkeeper.

“I can’t tell it at the moment but I will name my team tomorrow and we will all see who is starting tomorrow [against Angola,” Hughton told the media.

The team held their final training session at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday and look set for the game apart from Mohammed Salisu failed to train due to fitness issues.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.