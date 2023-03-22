AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton to meet the press on Wednesday

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton will face the media on Wednesday ahead of Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola on Thursday.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager will answers questions regarding the preparations and the upcoming match.

"Our head coach Chris Hughton will address the media in a pre-match press conference for Thursday’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola. The event will take place at the media centre of the Baba Yara Sports stadium from 16:45 to 1700 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023," write the FA.

"Ghana will play Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Baba Yara Stadium at 1600."

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday at the Baba Yara in the first of their two-legged encounter.

Highton's 25-man squad have reported with training currently ongoing in Kumasi.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E with four points after two games and will secure qualification to the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast if they collect maximum points from the tie.