AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana coach keeps faith with youngsters for Madagascar clash

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named his squad for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar.

The squad includes a number of young players, as Hughton has shown faith in the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.

Hughton's squad includes a mix of experienced players and up-and-coming talent.

The likes of Thomas Partey and the Ayew brothers bring a wealth of experience to the team, while players like Mohammed Kudus and KamalDeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah represent the future of Ghanaian football.

With a squad that combines experience and youth, Hughton will be hoping that his team can get the job done and take a step closer to qualifying for the tournament.

Ghana go into the game in June sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.

The match will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 17H00.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Joseph Painstil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), KamalDeen Sulemana (Southampton), Ernest Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)

Attackers: Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel).