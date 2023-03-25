AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku left out of squad to face Angola in Luanda

Defender Alexander Djiku will not travel with the Black Stars team for the second-leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The Strasbourg defender was forced off in the final ten minutes of the first-leg in Kumasi.

Djiku failed to recover from the injury and will not be part of the team in Luanda on Monday. He is expected to travel to France immediately for early treatment.

Meanwhile, captain Andre Ayew, defender Mohammed Salisu and Club Brugge right-back Dennis Odoi have all been excluded from the team due to injuries.

The Black Stars will leave Ghana on Saturday for the second-leg in Luanda, with the aim of securing early qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The four-time African champions currently sit top of Group E of the qualifiers with seven points from three matches.