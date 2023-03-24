AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku switches attention to Angola clash in Luanda

Black Stars centre-back, Alexander Djiku has praised the character of his teammates after a hard-fought victory over Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi.

The four-times African champions left it late to beat the Palancas Negras and open their lead at the top of the table to three points. Second-half substitute Antoine Semenyo smashed home in the final minute of extra time to secure victory for the Black Stars.

A win in Luanda will wrap up qualification for Ghana before the final two games of the group.

"Strong team spirit. Three points. Focus on the next one. We thanks all Ghanaians for the support and love," he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Djiku's fitness is a source of worry after he hobbled off with ten minutes remaining in Kumasi.

Ghana currently sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second place Angola and the Central African Republic.