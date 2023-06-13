AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana defender Gideon Mensah ruled out of Madagascar clash

AJ Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar due to a knee injury.

The player reported to camp on Monday but was subsequently excused from the game after a thorough assessment by the medical team.

According to Dr Prince Pambo, the head of the team's medical staff, Mensah had sustained the knee injury during the season.

His club managed the injury conservatively until the end of the season. However, upon evaluation in camp, it was decided that it would be best to excuse him from the game in order to avoid exacerbating the injury.

"We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season," Dr Pambo stated, expressing optimism about Mensah's recovery.

Mensah, who made his debut for Ghana in 2019 against South Africa, has already featured in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His absence will be felt by the team, as he has been a valuable asset on the defensive end.

Despite the setback, Black Stars will continue with their preparations with their second training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The team will travel to Madagascar on Friday for the game scheduled for Sunday at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

Black Stars are well aware that a victory in this match would secure their qualification for the 2023 tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast early next year.