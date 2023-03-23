AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu a doubt for Angola clash

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is likely to miss out on his first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Black Stars due to injury.

The 23-year-old is battling with fitness issues and may sit out of the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday.

Salisu recently returned to action over the weekend and played in his side's 3-3 draw against Tottenham in the Premier League over the weekend.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in his pre-match conference revealed Salisu is the only player with injury concerns and may be given limited playing time in this fixture.

Speaking on the injury situation in camp, Chris Hughton said, “Jojo Wollacott is fine, there was fake post made to impersonate him, it was unfortunate but he is fine.

"Salisu is the only injury concern, he has had some issues over the last few weeks which is why he has not played as much over the last few weeks so we might have to consider his participation.”

Ghana host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first leg before traveling for the reverse fixture on March 27.