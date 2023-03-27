AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana eyes early qualification against Angola today

The Black Stars of Ghana can secure early qualification to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire with a win against Angola on Monday.

Angola host Ghana in the reverse fixture of the AFCONqualifiers in Luanda.

The two teams faced off in match day three last Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo’s late winner ensured the Black Stars went top of Group E with seven points.

Ghana have opened a three point lead on top of the table and can secure qualification with a win in today’s game with just two games to end the qualifiers.

A win will also mean the Black Stars have qualified for the AFCON tournament on 10 consecutive occasions.

The Black Stars lead the table with seven points after match day three followed by Angola and Central Africa Republic tied up on four points whilst Madagascar are bottom in the group with one point.

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game against Angola after sustaining a knee injury on Thursday. The Nottingham Forest attacker was reduced to the substitute role in the home win.

According to a report by the Ghana Football Association, Ayew slipped on his way to the dressing room and hurt his knee as findings of the MRI scan have meant that he has to return to his club for further treatment.

The Black Stars will also be without defenders Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi.

The trio were left out of the travelling party due to injuries.