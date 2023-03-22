AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana forward Inaki Williams urges fans to fill stadium for Angola match

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has called on Ghanaians to show their support for the national team during their upcoming match against Angola on Thursday, which is the third round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In a promotional video posted on social media by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Athletic Club striker asked fans in Kumasi to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for what he considers a crucial encounter.

Williams, who switched nationalities in July 2022 to represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, expressed his excitement to play in front of passionate Ghanaian supporters.

Ghana are currently joint-top of Group E with four points from two games, having won 3-0 against Madagascar and drawn 1-1 with Central African Republic in June 2022.

The match against Angola will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with the return fixture scheduled for March 27, 2023, in Luanda.