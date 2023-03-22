AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott cleared for Angola clash after an injury scare

The Ghana FA medical team has cleared goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott to be available for training on Wednesday after an injury scare during yesterday's training.

The goalkeeper picked up a knock on his toe on Tuesday evening during the Black Stars' training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after a goalpost fell on him.

However, after an assessment, the medical team of the Ghana FA has concluded that it was nothing serious and the goalkeeper can train on Wednesday.

This also confirms that the Charlton Athletic shot-stopper is available for selection when Ghana take on Angola in the first leg of the doubleheader in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Wollacott is making a return to the Black Stars squad after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a finger injury he suffered in an English League One game.

The 26-year-old is looking to reclaim his position in the team for Thursday's encounter against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The reverse fixture takes place at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda four days later.