AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana held by Madagascar in Antananarivo

Ghana will have to wait until the final game of Group E to seal their qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations next year after they were held by Madagascar on Sunday.

The Black Stars started the game the better of the two sides and had their first chance from a free kick which was whipped in by Jordan Ayew but it was cleverly dealt with by the defence of Madagascar.

Jordan was then sent through a few minutes later from a pass on the left but the Malagasy goalkeeper was quick to react before the game quickly swung in the way of the host.

Madagascar came close in the 15th minute after Dorian Bertrand sent in a cross which found no one in the box.

On the other side, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw his sweet curler miss the post by inches before Joseph Paintsil fired from a rebound right on the half-hour mark.

Bertrand and Carulos Andriamatsinoro combined on the left to give Ghana a scare but the last touch failed to get its intended power.

Just before the half-time whistle, Jordan Ayew sent in a beautiful cross from a freekick which was met by his senior brother, Andre Ayew, but the danger was immediately cleared.

Madagascar returned from the break very determined and almost broke the deadlock following a spell of pressure on Ghana.

Thomas Partey forced a save from the Madagascar goalkeeper from a set piece.

Chris Hughton replaced Sulemana with youngster Ernest Nuamah, who was making his debut, as the Black Stars chased a goal.

Later in the game, Osman Bukari replaced Joseph Painstil and had the chance to snatch the winner for the Black Stars but his control eluded him.

The game ended with the Black Stars sharing the spoils in Madagascar.