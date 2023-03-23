GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana hero Antoine Semenyo expresses delight after Angola victory

Published on: 23 March 2023
Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo expressed his joy after scoring the winning goal for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Angola on Thursday evening.

Semenyo came on as a substitute in the second half and scored from close range to secure a 1-0 victory for his team.

In a post-match interview, Semenyo said, "There was no pressure. I need to make sure I’m effective for the team. I always wanna help the team and be effective. I am happy today and we have to go again in the next few days."

He also expressed his delight at scoring his first goal for Ghana on home soil, saying, "I’m really happy for the goal. I needed it, and the team needed it."

Ghana will play the reverse fixture against Angola on March 27, and Semenyo is confident that he can continue to be effective for the team, stating, "I would continue to be effective for the team."

A win for Ghana, who are three points clear at the top of Group E, will secure qualification to next year’s Afcon in Ivory Coast.

 

