AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana struggle against Angola without captain Andre Ayew

Ghana secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, thanks to a late goal from Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

However, the match was far from easy, as the Black Stars struggled to break through Angola's tight defence.

Many were surprised by the decision of Ghana coach Chris Hughton not to use captain Andre Ayew, whose experience could have been crucial in the tense encounter. Nevertheless, Ayew did not seem disappointed and was among the first players to celebrate with Semenyo after his late winner.

The absence of Ayew was notable, and it was clear that Ghana lacked his leadership and purposefulness on the field. Despite this, the team managed to secure three points, which puts them three points clear at the top of the qualification group.

The victory means that Ghana only need a win to secure their place in next year's tournament in Ivory Coast. They face Angola on Monday in Luanda, and the Nottingham Forest man will be expected to be back in the line-up.