AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana vs. Angola - Match Preview

The Black Stars will seek redemption for their World Cup disappointment when they face Angola in the first leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header on Thursday.

Ghana exited the group stage at the global showpiece in Qatar which saw head coach Otto Addo step down from his position right after the tournament.

England-born former Ireland international Chris Hughton has taken over the mantle until December 2024.

Hughton who was the technical advisor at the World Cup aims at beginning his reign with a victory over the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey, in-form duo Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Paintsil have all been named in the 25-man list for this fixture.

Kudus has been impressive in the Eredivisie this season for Ajax where he has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists in 36 appearances. Also, Paintsil has bagged 11 goals and 10 assists for the Genk in the Belgian league.

Hughton is spoiled for choices in his first starting lineup as the head coach of the Black Stars to face the Angolans.

The Black Stars are also keen on getting a win to honour their late team mate Christian Atsu who was buried last weekend.

The Palancas Negras are chasing a spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire having missed out in the last edition in Cameroon.

Angola are presently levelled on points with the Black Stars in Group E of the qualifications and will be eyeing a favourable result in Kumasi before the reverse fixture in Luanda in four days.

Pedro Goncalves named a very strong squad for the back-to-back matches against Ghana including Spezia Calcio striker M'Bala Nzola who is the top marksman for the side.

Nzola was absent in the previous two games in the qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

Nzola has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in the Italian Serie A this season.

Gelson Dala Jacinto who has netted 12 goals in the Qatari league this season has also been listed alongside former Valencia attacker Helder Costa.