AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghanaians only except qualification from Black Stars against Central African Republic-  Coach Karim Zito 

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has urged the Black Stars to secure qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in neighboring country Cote d'Ivoire.

Ghana top Group E with nine points but must beat Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to secure automatic qualification to the tournament.

The Black Stars have been preparing ahead of the game since Monday whilst their counterparts Central Africa Republic arrived in the country on Saturday September 2, 2023 to prepare the game.

Karim Zito in an interview on Accra-based radio station Radio Gold stated Ghanaians only want qualification from the Black Stars and the team must do whatever necessary means to secure it.

“At the end of the day, we want to qualify for the AFCON, the only thing we want is winning at all costs to qualify. So it is a must win for us, we have to go all out and that is what all Ghanaians want to see or hear that we have qualified for the AFCON".

He added: “In this game we have to be serious about and make sure that we are able to score as early as possible to take off the pressure from ourselves.”