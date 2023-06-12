AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Gideon Mensah and Thomas Partey missing as Ghana commence training for Madagascar encounter

Gideon Mensah and Thomas Partey were noticeably absent as Black Stars commenced their training for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Madagascar.

This crucial game, which could secure Ghana's spot in the 2023 AFCON, will be the penultimate match for Group E in the qualifiers.

The team opened camp on Monday, June 12, with players reporting to the Alisa Hotel in Accra early in the morning. Later in the day, 23 players took to the turf at the Accra Sports Stadium for collective training.

However, Hafiz Konkoni only participated in the warmup and conducted individual exercises, with plans to join the team training on Tuesday.

The absence of Gideon Mensah and Thomas Partey was notable during the session. The Arsenal midfielder has yet to report to camp while it's unknown why Mensah, who reported to camp earlier in the day missed training.

The Black Stars will continue their training at the Accra Sports Stadium until Thursday, before departing for Madagascar on Friday.

The crucial AFCON qualifier against Madagascar is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, in Antananarivo, with Ghana requiring a victory to secure their qualification for the next AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.