AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Hamburger striker Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer returns to Ghana squad for Angola showdown

Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been handed a recall to the Ghana national team ahead of this month's international break following the squad announcement on Thursday.

The Black Stars will take on Angola in a double-header during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications with the first match taking place on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The reverse fixture has been scheduled for Monday, March 27 at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The Germany-born Ghanaian player completed his nationality switch in July 2022 through his Ghanaian father.

Königsdörffer was handed his maiden invitation to the Black Stars in September last year and debuted as a late substitute in a friendly win against Nicaragua on September 27, 2022.

However, the 21-year-old was excluded from Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Königsdörffer has been included in Chris Hughton's first squad as the Black Stars' head coach for the two matches against Angola following his impressive form this term.

He has been outstanding for Hamburger this term where has scored 9 goals in 23 appearances in the German Bundesliga two and the DFB Pokal.

Ghana lead Group E of the qualifiers with four points, followed by Angola who are also on four points before Central African Republic and Madagascar follow in that order.