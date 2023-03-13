AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Hotels booking on demand as Black Stars welcome Angola in Kumasi

Hotels in Kumasi have been a high demand after the announcement was made the Black Stars are coming to town for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will be tackling Angola in a doubleheader with the first encounter taking place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Ever since the date for the match was revealed, there has been a higher demand for Hotels in Kumasi as people are travelling from the length and breadth of the country for the game.

The last time the Black Stars played at the Baba Yara was in March last year when they drew with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.

The attendance for the World Cup playoff was a record in the history of Ghana football.

The Black Stars have not lost a match in Kumasi in twenty-three years. They are keen on adding Angola to the tall list of teams that fail at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana is leading Group E in the qualifications with four points, followed by Angola who are also on four points, Central African Republic and Madagascar take the 3rd and 4th position on the table respectively. AF