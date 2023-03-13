AFCON 2023 Qualifiers : How the Black Stars players invited for Angola clash fared at the weekend

Check out how the 25 players invited by Ghana Coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers performed this weekend in their respective leagues.
Goalkeepers
Lawrence Ati Zigi – FC St Gallen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Basel which ended in a 1-1 draw in the Swiss Super League on Sunday
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – Eupen
Manaf was an unused substitute for Eupen against Oostende in that eight goal thriller at the Kehrwegstadion
Joseph Wollacott – Charlton Athletic
Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton Athletic in their 1-1 draw against Accrington
Defenders
Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Leeds United due to injury
Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win against St.Leige
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Rennes which ended in a draw
Daniel Amartey saw 65 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano
Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw
Alexander Djiku featured in Strasbourg’s 2-2 draw against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome
Patrick Kpozo was involved in Sherrif Tiraspol 1-0 defeat to Nice in the Europa Conference League play-offs
MIDFIELDERS
Thomas Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham
Majeed Ashimeru lasted 74 minutes in the game for Anderlecht which they won 2-0 against Cercle Brugge
Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 4-0 win against Clermont
Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Sp.Subotica against Mladost GAT which ended in a goalless draw
WINGERS
Jordan Ayew was involved in Crystal Palace 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Selhurst Park
Osman Bukari was on the bench in Crvena Zvezda’s 5-1 win against Novi Plazar
Joseph Paintsil played 85 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 home defeat to Royale Union SG
Kamaldeen Sulemana played 75 minutes for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Hamburg in their 4-2 defeat to Karlsruher SC
FORWARDS
Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax in their 4-2 win against Heerenveen. He was also named man of the match after the win.
Best goal of the day❓🔢
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 12, 2023
Playing like a King. @KudusMohammedGH 🫡
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 12, 2023
Andre Ayew missed a penalty in Nottingham Forest 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham
Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge against St.Leige
Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-0 win against Liverpool
Inaki Williams was in action for Athletic Bilbao against Barcelona which ended in a 1-0 defeat.
The Ghana forward scored what was supposed to be the equalizer but was ruled out by VAR
Would've been Athletic 1-1 Barca but Muniain handballs in the buildup. Good finish from Iñaki Williams nonetheless. Athletic are good value for an equaliser here.
— Imtiaz Azad ☪️🇵🇸 (@imtiazazad_) March 12, 2023
By Herbert Boakye Yiadom