AFCON 2023 Qualifiers : How the Black Stars players invited for Angola clash fared at the weekend

Check out how the 25 players invited by Ghana Coach Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati Zigi – FC St Gallen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Basel which ended in a 1-1 draw in the Swiss Super League on Sunday

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – Eupen

Manaf was an unused substitute for Eupen against Oostende in that eight goal thriller at the Kehrwegstadion

Joseph Wollacott – Charlton Athletic

Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton Athletic in their 1-1 draw against Accrington

Defenders

Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Leeds United due to injury

Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win against St.Leige

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Rennes which ended in a draw

Daniel Amartey saw 65 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano

Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw

Alexander Djiku featured in Strasbourg’s 2-2 draw against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome

Patrick Kpozo was involved in Sherrif Tiraspol 1-0 defeat to Nice in the Europa Conference League play-offs

MIDFIELDERS

Thomas Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham

Majeed Ashimeru lasted 74 minutes in the game for Anderlecht which they won 2-0 against Cercle Brugge

Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 4-0 win against Clermont

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Sp.Subotica against Mladost GAT which ended in a goalless draw

WINGERS

Jordan Ayew was involved in Crystal Palace 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Selhurst Park

Osman Bukari was on the bench in Crvena Zvezda’s 5-1 win against Novi Plazar

Joseph Paintsil played 85 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 home defeat to Royale Union SG

Kamaldeen Sulemana played 75 minutes for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Hamburg in their 4-2 defeat to Karlsruher SC

FORWARDS

Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax in their 4-2 win against Heerenveen. He was also named man of the match after the win.

Best goal of the day❓🔢 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 12, 2023

Andre Ayew missed a penalty in Nottingham Forest 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge against St.Leige

Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-0 win against Liverpool

Inaki Williams was in action for Athletic Bilbao against Barcelona which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

The Ghana forward scored what was supposed to be the equalizer but was ruled out by VAR

Would've been Athletic 1-1 Barca but Muniain handballs in the buildup. Good finish from Iñaki Williams nonetheless. Athletic are good value for an equaliser here. pic.twitter.com/Xo8K8bMt2z — Imtiaz Azad ☪️🇵🇸 (@imtiazazad_) March 12, 2023

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom