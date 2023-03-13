AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Huge expectation as Black Stars storm favourite ground for Angola showdown

The Black Stars of Ghana will be returning to their favorite home ground, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 when they host Angola in match day three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The four-time Africa champions return to the venue for the first time in a year after the super weight game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

That game ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which was filled to the raptors.

The Kumasi stadium is a fortress for the Ghana national team, as they have recorded some convincing victories against some top sides on the continent.

The Black Stars last lost at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 which was co-hosted with Nigeria.

It has been 8,431 days since that defeat. against South Africa.

The Ghana Football Association, National Sports Authority and Sports Ministry have worked together to ensure the venue has been approved by CAF to host international games after it was given temporal license a year ago before the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Black Stars returning to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which is also known as a slaughter house which will come with a lot of pressure and expectation from the demanding fans in Kumasi.

The venue has been of a good omen to the Black Stars in recent years during AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

The Kumasi fans will for the first time watch and support these stars Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV) play in front of them.

For the new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton this will also be his first game in charge of the team in Kumasi.

Below is Ghana's 25-man squad for the doubleheader against Angola

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)