AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: In-form Joseph Paintsil returns to Ghana squad for Angola clash

Red-hot KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil has returned to the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola later this month.

The in-form forward has been named in new coach Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for the double-header against Angola.

Paintsil shocking missed the World Cup in Qatar after his was dropped in the final list by Otto Addo, despite being Ghana's best forward in Europe.

The former Tema Youth player is having a season to remember in Belgium, having recorded double figures in goals and assists in the First Division A league. Painstil has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 matches.

His return is huge boost for the Black Stars as Hughton eyes victory on his debut.

Also returning is English-born goalie, Jojo Wollacot, who missed the World Cup due to injury.

Another player returning to the team is Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht while Richard Ofori remains out due to injury.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Alidu Seidu and Elisha Owusu are all out after suffering various injuries.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)