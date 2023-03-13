AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: In-form Joseph Paintsil to dazzle Kumasi fans against Angola

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil is expected to thrill fans at the Baba Yara Stadium when Ghana host Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifier on March 23, 2023.

The in-form forward is returning to the Black Stars team after shockingly missing the squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Despite the disappointment, the Belgium-based winger has been in prolific form for the First Division A league leaders.

His eleven goals and twelve assists in 24 matches, makes him dangerous and deadly for opposing teams and Angola are expected to face his wrath.

Having missed the World Cup, Paintsil has a point to prove and fans in Kumasi will be waiting to welcome the red-hot attacker.

New coach, Chris Hughton is expected to arrive in Ghana this week ahead of his unveiling before the game on March 23.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the second leg on March 27, with a place at Ivory Coast 2023 at stake.