AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Inaki Williams set for first Ghana match at home

Athletic Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams will be playing in Ghana for the very first time since switching international allegiance from Spain to represent the African giants.

The 28-year-old arrived in Ghana on Monday ahead of the the game against Angola in a double-header of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will take on the Palancas Negras in the first game on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Spain-born is expected to feature in the game.

This is will be the first time he is playing on Ghanaian soil and also in front of the home fans in Kumasi.

More so, the highly-rated footballer is yet to score his first international goal for Ghana and getting it against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium will surely be one that will forever be remembered.

Williams was born and bred in the Basque region in Spain to Ghanaian parents. He made his full debut for the Spain national team in 2016.

However, in July 2022, he confirmed he has chosen to represent Ghana at the international level and received his maiden invitation in September for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He was later selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after being named in the final squad list. He played all games as Ghana exited after the group stages.

Williams has been in decent form for Bilbao in the Spanish Primera La Liga this season having scored five times and provided two assists in 24 appearances.