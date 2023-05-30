AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Injured Baba Rahman out of Ghana's squad against Madagascar

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar due to injury.

Rahman, 28, has been knocked down with injuries in the lead up to Reading's relegation from the second-tier of English football.

Rahman is an integral part of Chris Houghton's plans and will missed due to his current injury situation.

The talented left-back featured for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he showed up with some impressive numbers despite his country's exit from the group stage.

Ghana go into the game in June sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches

The match will take place at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 17H00.