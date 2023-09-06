AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: It's time for some players to justify their Black Stars call-up - Karim Zito on Injury concerns ahead of CAR game 

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito says the opportunity has arrived for some players in the Ghana national team to justify their call-up ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic.

The Black Stars host Central African Republic on September 7, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in this final round of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana tops the group with nine points, followed by Angola with eight points and Central African Republic with seven points. The three teams in Group E all have a chance of qualifying making the final round of matches very crucial.

However, the four-time African champions have been hit with a series of injuries with some new players called up to replace the injured ones.

Ghana will be without Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey of Besiktas, Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Jojo Wollacott among other regular starters due to injuries.

Speaking on the injury woes facing the team, Karim Zito has called on the players in camp to justify their call-up following the absence of some regular starters in the team.

“It’s another opportunity for those who are going to take over to showcase their talent that they don’t deserve to be on the bench", Zito said on RadioGold.

“So here the psychological aspect of coaching should come in, psyche them and let them know that this is a big opportunity for you".

“You just put it in their minds that they are as good as those who were there".

He added: “Only 11 players will start and this is a big opportunity to showcase what they have for Ghanaians to see that they don’t deserve to be at the bench.”