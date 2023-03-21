AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Jojo Wollacott sustains injury after goalpost incident during Black Stars training ahead of Angola clash

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott sustained a fresh injury during a Black Stars training session in Kumasi on Tuesday evening.

Wollacott was injured when a goalpost fell on him during training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who recently recovered from a finger injury that prevented him from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was assisted to his feet by the medical team before limping off the field.

Wollacott will have a scan to determine the extent of his injury ahead of the double-header against Angola.

The first match will be held on March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with the second leg set for March 27 in Luanda.

🚨 Joseph Wollacott 🧤 was injured in Black Stars 🇬🇭 training tonight. He was hit by the goal post. Extent of injury unknown.#SportsUltras #3Sports pic.twitter.com/FG6hiBlngr — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) March 21, 2023

Ghana are currently tied for first place in Group E, having earned four points from their previous two matches, which included a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June of last year.