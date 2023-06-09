GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Kasim Adams replaces Alexander Djiku in Ghana squad for Madagascar clash

Published on: 09 June 2023
24.07.2022; Basel; Fussball Super League - FC Basel - Servette FC;Kasim Adams Nuhu (Basel)(Marc Schumacher/freshfocus)

Kasim Nuhu Adams has been chosen as the replacement for injured defender Alexander Djiku in Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Djiku, who plays in France, is currently recovering from an ankle injury and will be unable to participate in the match, leading coach Chris Hughton to call upon Adams to fill the void.

Adams, 27, had an outstanding season on loan at Swiss side FC Basel and boasts considerable experience, having already represented the Black Stars in 11 previous appearances.

Adams is the second player to be handed a late invite as a replacement for an injured player, following Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer's invitation in the absence of Iñaki Williams, who is carrying a knee injury.

Black Stars will kick off their training camp in Accra on Monday, June 12, as they prepare for this crucial game. They will have ample time to refine their tactics and strategies before travelling to Antananarivo, where the qualifier is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 18, 2023.

A positive result against Madagascar is imperative for Ghana, as they require at least a draw or a victory to secure qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The team will be focused on achieving their goal and advancing to the prestigious continental tournament.

