AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Koln winger Kingsley Schindler replaces injured Tariq Lamptey in Ghana squad

German-born Ghanaian winger Kingsley Schindler has received a late call-up from Black Stars coach Chris Hughton ahead of the game against Angola.

The 29-year-old was invited as replacement for Tariq Lamptey, who is nursing an injury.

The Koln winger is making the national team list for the first time, and could make his debut for the Black Stars against Angola on Thursday.

The former Holstein Kiel winger has been consistent for FC Koln this season, making 20 Bundesliga appearances.

Schindler arrived in Ghana on Monday and trained with the rest of the squad as preparations begin ahead of the game in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, seventeen players reported to camp with the rest of the team expected today before the squad leaves for Kumasi on Tuesday.

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru and Edmund Addo were the players in camp.