AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Kumasi fans to show love and support for Black Stars

Kumasi fans to show love and support for Black Stars in the game against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match will be played on Thursday, with new coach Chris Hughton expecting a massive outpouring of love for the senior national team.

The last time Black Stars played in Kumasi the support was overwhelming and it helped Ghana secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.

Black Stars haven't lost in Kumasi in over a decade and are firm favourites to pick three points and remain top of the qualifying group.

After Thursday's match, Ghana will travel to Luanda where they will face Angola for the second time in the space of four days.

Black Stars have four points after two games as they beat Madagascar 3-0 and then shared the spoils 1-1 with the Central African Republic.