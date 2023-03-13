AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Kumasi prepares for the Black Stars' first match of 2023

The city of Kumasi is gearing up for the first Black Stars match of the year, as the Black Stars prepare to take on Angola on March 23. Kumasi has a special place in the hearts of Ghanaians, as the Black Stars have not lost a match there in over two decades.

The passionate Kumasi fans are expected to make the Baba Yara Stadium an intimidating ground for the Palancas Negras, and the Ghanaian team will be hoping to continue their winning streak in the city.

Some of the most famous wins in Kumasi include the 3-0 victory over South Africa in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers and the 6-1 demolishing of Egypt that secured Ghana's qualification for the 2014 World Cup.

Black Stars' last match in Kumasi was exactly a year ago when they drew 0-0 with Nigeria. The draw turned out to be crucial, as the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After the match in Kumasi, the Black Stars will travel to Luanda for their second match against Angola on March 27. Both matches are crucial, as Ghana need to win both to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.